MercyOne welcomes Assumpta Twekise, MD, to its Waterloo OB/GYN clinic. She joined MercyOne Medical Group at the end of July.
Dr. Twekise grew up in a third world country and made frequent visits to the local hospital, and that’s when she developed her passion for medicine. “From a young age I knew I wanted to pursue medicine. I have always wanted to take care of those who were vulnerable,” she says.
When she first was able to witness a birth during one of her rotations, she knew she wanted to be an OB/GYN provider. “The happiness and joy that filled that room was so empowering. I knew I wanted to be part of those moments going forward.”
Dr. Twekise is excited to be joining the MercyOne team and says, “I chose MercyOne because of the core values of the organization. Reverence, compassion, excellence, integrity and justice are values that align with my beliefs.”
While there are many things she loves about being an OB/GYN provider, Dr. Twekise says, “Being able to take care of women and helping them bring life into this world are the most rewarding parts of my career.”
Dr. Twekise earned her medical degree from Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans in 2016 and she recently completed her OB/GYN residency at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut.
Dr. Twekise lives in Waterloo and enjoys playing tennis in her spare time. You can find her at Waterloo OB/GYN, 3421 W. Ninth St., Suite G4500. Call 319-272-8200 to schedule an appointment.