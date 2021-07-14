Miracles are rare for a reason.
Twin miracles are even rarer.
But that double blessing happened to Jay and Tess Breitbach, of Waverly, on May 17, 2015, and in the form of twin boys Bo and Blair.
Their premature birth, and ultimately, their road to full recovery, are nothing short of miraculous.
Today, they are 6 years old, energetic, inquisitive and deeply perceptive, yet disarmingly logical in their kid-inhabited, twin-framed universe.
They thrive on the love their parents and grandparents – Joe and Julie Breitbach, and Peter Armstrong and Dan and Gretchen Kuhn – surround them with, so they keep themselves busy, and the adults around them even busier.
The hectic pace of raising the kids – and more recently a pup called Tango – sets the tone for the family dynamic, so in the Breitbach household it is not uncommon for daily tasks and chores to take precedence over purposefully reflective moments of contemplating the rites of passage the young family has gone through.
But such rare moments of hitting the pause button for the very purpose of recollecting the hard times do happen, on occasion, and deservedly, on the top of that list of family history is the story of how the boys arrived.
Such is the fate of powerful family stories — living them is only part of the experiential dilemma, and that takes its own strength and stamina.
But telling them to others, and finding the words to convey life-changing decisions at a moment in time when everything is asked for and nothing is promised, turns out to be its own excruciating ordeal.
How can a mother’s worry for her prematurely born sons be ever put in words that a friend, let alone a complete stranger, even an interested one, could truly comprehend. How can powerful emotions come through in even the most accurately picked words and the most compelling of prose?
And like any turbulent experience that topples plans and smashes expectations to smithereens, the experience of the boys’ birth and survival took their parents on a journey they could not have imagined, but one they lived through.
Recently, I sat in the Breitbachs’ living room to hear it firsthand as the Jay and Tess had become somewhat of local advocates for a cause championed by one of Waverly’s own — Steve “Duke” Corson, a retired funeral director who formed a non-profit called Dukie’s One Eye Open, with the sole purpose of raising funds for the Children’s Hospital in Iowa City. The name of the charity reflects how Dukie, who lost sight in one eye due to a detached retina, opened his inner eyes and heart to the need for fundraising for “a cause of the kids.”
This year’s goal is $200,000, admittedly a lofty one, but given the success of the 2018 fundraiser, which netted $152,000, and judging by the fact that the Friday, July 16 Shotgun Golf Outing sold out quickly (see auction details in the sidebar), it appears within reach.
The Breitbach story — and those of other area families — who were helped by the medical expertise at the hospital and the charitable spirit of donors like Dukie’s One Eye Open, delivers a powerful message, namely, that good will goes a long way, and that donations help local families in times of need.
A FAMILY JOURNEY:
Watching, on a recent afternoon, the twins run around, climb on the couch, and interact with each other and their parents, it is hard to imagine that they got their start as the tiny creatures pictured in rare family photos.
That late afternoon was not the first time the kids had heard their parents tell the story of their arrival, and,as they listened to the grown-ups talk, they were trying, in their own way, to wrap their heads around the big words their parents used.
As kids would, Bo and Blair quickly overcame their momentary shyness that comes with the presence of a journalist at the coffee table, and eventually, they started taking ownership of the story to the extent to which they could at this tender age.
They looked at pictures and mementos stored in a box, in fact, two wooden boxes — each with a sliding cover engraved with the name of the respective twin and the birth date.
The contents of the boxes are museum exhibits of sorts. As the Breitbachs have found, some memories are better kept shelved away in a box rather than being present in daily lives.
It is possible, Tess says, that once they grow up, the brothers may be interested, in a different way than their parents, in how they were born, so she has kept some artefacts — cheerful signs made by the nurses to keep up the parents’ spirits; pacifiers, blood pressure cups and even a miniature diaper, which, even in its palm size was too big for the boys, so it had to be folded a second time to fit.
Everything was too big for the boys who weighed 2 pounds 11 ounces at birth.
“They didn’t get to wear clothes for a long time,” Tess said.
Looking through the laminated photos, Jay adda this revealing perspective:
“Pictures are tough,” he said.“You don’t remember the sad times as much as you do the good times, some of the photos are scary to look at. But we’ve moved past it, kind of.”
THE DAY THE TWINS ARRIVED
May 17, 2015, happened to be a Sunday.
Jay was at a golf tournament, but his sons had plans of their own and they put to the test the plans that doctors and the family had had in place.
Months of preparation paid off.
When Jay heard that Tess had gone into labor, he went straight home.
Panicked, they ended up at the Waverly hospital, where the staff managed to calm them down, meanwhile putting in motion the emergency plan.
It was clear that there was no way they could be transported to Iowa City, so the medical team from the children’s hospital came to Waverly in a helicopter.
It was a surreal experience for Jay, as he was in a position where he could not do anything to help but watch and worry.
“One thing that was calming to me was seeing the the trauma team show up in their flight suits with the Hawkeyes on the side and they don’t say a word to Tess or I, it was strictly business — it was almost like the varsity showed up and it was like get out of the way and we are taking care of this,” he said.
In this moment of inner panic, another reassurance came from having familiar faces in the delivery room, which would not have happened had they been in Iowa City for a planned birth.
Much to the parents’ relief, Dr. David Rathe, Jay’s physician and now the boys’ pediatrician, as well as Krista Behrends, a high school friend and respiratory therapist, were there to usher the boys into world, and their presence and encouragement meant a lot to the family.
First came Bo, and about a minute and a half later, Blair showed up. Tess says it was prudent they had picked the names earlier on, as there was so much to deal with from the start that having to worry about names would have added to the stress.
As soon as the boys were born, they were taken to Iowa City by the respiratory team, which had followed the helicopter in an ambulance to Waverly prior to the delivery. Later, Tess joined them there as well.
The stay at the hospital seemed endless at first, but the young parents had a lot of help and support from friends and family, and the boys received superb care.
Seventy-four days later, they were released with oxygen and heart monitors and other equipment in tow.
“Our house was a tangled mess with oxygen cords and heart monitors” Jay recalled.
BO AND BLAIR AT HOME:
Eventually, the boys gained strength and the heart monitors and the oxygen went away.
What the boys know now is that they were born small and born early. What they have intuited — largely by the interest of strangers with cameras — is that the story of their birth is something others want to hear about.
But watching them today, without that context, one would not guess that they had a rough entry into the world. They are every bit as rambunctious as any of their peers at St. Paul’s school, where they attend pre-school.
Their favorite things are snowmobiling and playing outdoors, or as their mother puts it, “very boy things, fast and messy.”
They have even thought about what they want to do when they grow up--Bo wants to be a roadhead driver, and Blair a monster truck driver. They said so in a book they illustrated for a school project.
But on the day I asked them that question that adults always ask kids about the future, Blair said he wanted to be in the army.
“That’s new today,” his dad responded.
“Those are both good things,” Tess said.
As the boys grow, some of the memories of the rocky start will fade away as new memories are made in the family.
But what will remain unchanged, both parents agree, is the sense of gratitude they feel for their luck and the deep appreciation they have for the doctors who were there for the boys, and for them.
One way to keep that going, they say, is to continue to advocate on behalf of Dukie’s One Eye Open charity and continue to raise awareness of the importance of giving, as it impacts the lives of families whose need is painfully urgent.
“The children’s hospital has meant a lot to us and has done a lot of good things for us and for a lot of other families,” Jay said. “Just here in town, it impacts a lot of people close by and the stories keep continuing to grow. I have known Dukie since I was a kid. He is doing this for the kids. That’s just who Dukie is — a wonderful human being.”