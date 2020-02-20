Two area pianists will perform a benefit concert at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 1 at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd. in Cedar Falls.
Pianist/Composer Jean Hilbert, of Waverly, and Pianist Kelly Parker, of Waterloo, will collaborate to perform an afternoon of inspired piano music. Jean will perform some of her original compositions and arrangements of popular hits. Kelly will interpret some of her favorite works by Beethoven, Chopin and more. Refreshments will be provided.
The concert is to help raise money to help repair the Hearst Center 9-foot Steinway grand piano. Any free-will donations should be made out to “Friends of the Hearst Center.” The Steinway D was built in 1957 and purchased by the Center for the Arts in 1989. The piano is a highlight for performers both local and from afar. The piano is used for many performances including student recitals by various local piano teachers as well as visiting professional artists. Repairs to this quality instrument will bring enjoyment to the community for many years to come.
Jean Hilbert owns “Mozart’s Place” Piano Studio in Waverly. Her original music can be found on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, CD Baby, etc. Kelly Parker runs “Grace Note Piano Studio” in Cedar Falls.