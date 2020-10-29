The Hearst Center for the Arts presents two new exhibitions opening Oct. 29.
The exhibitions feature artwork by two well-known Cedar Falls creatives: illustrator Gary Kelley and writer Nancy Price. “Hard Won – Not Done: Original Illustrations by Gary Kelley” and “No One Knows: Original Book Illustrations by Nancy Price” will run through Dec. 6.
“Hard Won – Not Done” features 12 original monotype and pastel illustrations by Gary Kelley, who was commissioned in 2019 by the League of Women Voters to create the portrait series celebrating a century of Iowa women. Suffragists, trailblazers, politicians and activists are pictured, including Edna Griffin, Carrie Chapman Catt, Elizabeth Catlett and Donna Reed.
The PBS documentary, “The Vote,” which tells the dramatic culmination story of the hard-fought campaign waged by American women for the right to vote, will also be screening in the galleries throughout the duration of the show.
As part of the yearlong celebration of the 19th Amendment centennial anniversary, the portraits were used to create a 2020 calendar for the public, sponsored by Veridian Credit Union. Within the calendar pages, each portrait was augmented with a biographical sketch by writer Cydney Kelley, which will also accompany the works on display at the Hearst Center. A limited number of calendars will be available at the Hearst Center for no charge. A selection of Kelley’s original illustrations will be for sale and can be purchased through the Hearst Center.
“No One Knows” features 12 original pen and ink illustrations hand-drawn by Nancy Price. The illustrations accompanied the published text of the book No One Knows, which was released in 2004.
The illustrations were gifted to the Hearst Center by Price in 2003 and are now a part of the permanent collection. The illustrations are a visual accompaniment to Price’s story of a Miranda, a young woman living in Cedar Falls during World War II. Price describes the novel as “…a love letter to Cedar Falls and my friends.” The installation will include short excerpts from the novel.
The James & Meryl Hearst Center for the Arts is located at 304 West Seerley Boulevard in Cedar Falls. More information on the Hearst Center and its programs is available at www.TheHearst.org, by calling the Hearst Center at 319- 273-8641, or follow us on Facebook. The Hearst Center is free and open to the public.
All patrons must wear masks in order to use the facility as staff will also be wearing masks. Staff asks that patrons be considerate of social distancing requirements while viewing exhibitions as artworks are hung with enough space to allow for comfortable viewing. Any patron exhibiting signs of illness including cough, fever, or shortness of breath or were recently exposed to a person diagnosed with COVID-19 should not enter the facility.