Ode to Christmas

There is a sign in my house that says “Let it snow”

decorations adorn, and the tree’s a glow

But nothing compares to Christmas past

Oh how I wish those traditions would last.

Ma Ma would roll out cookies

And make homemade candy

Her divinity was perfect

It tasted just dandy.

Daddy would bring home

A real Christmas tree

We all helped decorate

Sisters, brothers, daddy and me

We all laid our stockings

Out under the tree

They were brightly colored

So Santa could see

Before bed, we placed cookies and milk

On our kitchen table

In the morning we checked that he came

Santa wasn’t a fable.

In the morning we could hardly wait

We didn’t understand how our parents

Could sleep in so late.

Still in our pajamas

We couldn’t wait to see

What Santa had left

Underneath the tree.

I’ll never surmise , how Santa knew

Everything we wanted

Even the size of our shoe.

Our treat filled stockings

Were held on , so tight

Till the contents were gone

They never left our sight.

By the End of the day, we all

Shared good cheer.

Thank GOD there will be another Christmas

The following year.

A Meal With Family

Id like to think I’m a down

Home country cook

I can whip up a meal without

a recipe book.

When the kids come home, and

I start to cook.

They are always lifting the lid

To take a quick whiff and look

If you keep the lid on

It will cook faster

Just a little tidbit

From the master.

As its time to eat

And we set the table

Not one thing was made from

A can with a label.

So now its time to show

We care

Let’s bow our heads while we say our prayer

After we give thanks

To our Father

We also thank GOD for

Mom, dad, sisters, brothers.

So let’s get ready to all dig in

Please pass all the food

It time to begin

There wasn’t anything

I wasn’t willing to try

When mom hollard out

Save room for my pie.

Roxanne Delp is a rural Greene resident and has started writing poetry at age 60.