Ode to Christmas
There is a sign in my house that says “Let it snow”
decorations adorn, and the tree’s a glow
But nothing compares to Christmas past
Oh how I wish those traditions would last.
Ma Ma would roll out cookies
And make homemade candy
Her divinity was perfect
It tasted just dandy.
Daddy would bring home
A real Christmas tree
We all helped decorate
Sisters, brothers, daddy and me
We all laid our stockings
Out under the tree
They were brightly colored
So Santa could see
Before bed, we placed cookies and milk
On our kitchen table
In the morning we checked that he came
Santa wasn’t a fable.
In the morning we could hardly wait
We didn’t understand how our parents
Could sleep in so late.
Still in our pajamas
We couldn’t wait to see
What Santa had left
Underneath the tree.
I’ll never surmise , how Santa knew
Everything we wanted
Even the size of our shoe.
Our treat filled stockings
Were held on , so tight
Till the contents were gone
They never left our sight.
By the End of the day, we all
Shared good cheer.
Thank GOD there will be another Christmas
The following year.
A Meal With Family
Id like to think I’m a down
Home country cook
I can whip up a meal without
a recipe book.
When the kids come home, and
I start to cook.
They are always lifting the lid
To take a quick whiff and look
If you keep the lid on
It will cook faster
Just a little tidbit
From the master.
As its time to eat
And we set the table
Not one thing was made from
A can with a label.
So now its time to show
We care
Let’s bow our heads while we say our prayer
After we give thanks
To our Father
We also thank GOD for
Mom, dad, sisters, brothers.
So let’s get ready to all dig in
Please pass all the food
It time to begin
There wasn’t anything
I wasn’t willing to try
When mom hollard out
Save room for my pie.