The Waverly Chamber of Commerce celebrated the arrival of two new businesses in town with ribbon cuttings on Tuesday morning, May 18.
Around 11 a.m., the Chamber ambassadors gathered on the third floor of Crosspoint Church where the Alternatives Pregnancy Center, a Waterloo-based pregnancy resource center, had just opened its new space.
The center’s goal, published on its website, is to “to be a first stop for people facing an unplanned pregnancy, to address at-risk sexual behavior and to help build healthy families.”
Director Megan Yturriaga took the ambassadors on a brief tour of the space the church had allocated to the center free of charge.
Yturriaga told the ambassadors that the center provides logistics, such as diapers and formula, to life skills, like parenting classes, to help families who face unplanned pregnancies.
“We come alongside the family and support the family on their journey whatever that looks like for them,” Yturriaga said.
Yturriaga noted that the center has served over 17,000 people in the area since it first opened its doors in Waterloo in 1991.
She said that transportation barriers sometimes stand in the way of clients accessing their services, so Alternatives decided to expand in communities that are underserved, hence the new offices in Eldora and Waverly.
“We are excited to be in this community,” Yturriaga said. “Our partnership with Crosspoint Church just came about so organically. We know that the church has been so supportive of our cause and our mission, we know that they love and treat people well, and so it seemed like a great fit.”
She praised the church’s efforts to remodel the space and make it easily accessible and inviting. She said the center is mostly volunteer-run but has a nurse on staff. In addition, many of the volunteers are nurses with current licenses.
“We are super grateful to our volunteers,” she said.
On hand for the Waverly opening were the center’s development director, Dennette Stearns, and the community relations director, Carolina Arce.
Yturriaga said the Waverly offices are open from 2 to 5 p.m. on Fridays, but if the needs grow, hours will be added.
“Welcome to the community, we’re obviously glad to have you here,” said Travis Toliver, the chamber’s executive director. ‘
“We are super-excited to have them be a part of our church,” said Dan Pattengil, the ministry development pastor.
Just down the road, the ambassadors had another opportunity to snap the scissors and the white ribbon in front of Get Roasted, Waverly’s only locally owned coffee shop.
Recently opened by David Thompson at 102 W. Bremer Ave., the coffee house now sports a relaxing interior with custom made tables and countertops, all fashioned by David and his father, Denny.
A special wall, called The Anatomy of Coffee, gives the atmosphere unique flavor.
It features the menu of drinks in a custom-created display, listing the ingredients in each drink.
David roasts his own coffee beans, and his mom, Carol, is also a certified coffee roaster.
The ambassadors learned how David had dreamt about starting his own business for years, and finally took a leap of faith to make it a reality. He did this with the encouragement of his family and the community of business owners in Waverly.
“They were all very supportive,” he said.
As a family business, Get Roasted will continue to provide an alternative to the bar scene and a place for coffee lovers to enjoy the jolt of java and meet up with friends of all ages.
The menu is a good match for the atmosphere. On production days, the aroma of roasting beans wafts through the building, and up and down the street.
But when that scent is combined with the sweetness of syrup-making, the combination is irresistibly powerful.
The syrups used in the coffeehouse are the creation of Samantha Warren, the 19-year-old owner of Sav’s Syrups, a business she started during the pandemic.
The tandem of David’s coffee and Samantha’s syrups is winning the taste buds of connoisseurs around town.
Homemade creamers and pastries are also signature items at Get Roasted.
After the ambassadors took a picture with David and his parents, as well as Samantha, it was time for a taste.
Travis Toliver, the chamber’s executive director, ordered a cold brew coffee with salted caramel syrup, the most popular of Samantha’s creations.
But perhaps the biggest compliment of the late morning came from a prominent community member as the ambassadors were getting ready to leave.
Cal Corson, a retired businessman and former owner of Kaiser Corson Funeral Homes, showed up for his first sip of Get Roasted coffee.
After savoring the atmosphere in full, he ordered his caramel macchiato.
“This is just wonderful,” he kept repeating, looking around.