IOWA CITY — In December, more than 1,800 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students participated in ceremonies celebrating the end of one chapter and the beginning of another.
As these students donned their caps and gowns-some of them the first in their family to do so-they embarked on a long journey that will forever be connected to their time at the UI as Hawkeyes.
Area graduates include:
Waverly: Alexander Harken, Bachelor of Arts, Enterprise Leadership; Anna Kayser, Bachelor of Arts, Journalism and Mass Communication; Emily McClimon, Master of Arts, Library and Information Science; and Abigail Wilcox, Master of Arts, Teaching and Learning
Denver: Greg Schneider, Bachelor of Business Administration, Economics; and Cole Wilson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
