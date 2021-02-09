IOWA CITY – More than 7,400 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester.
Trey Angel, of Waverly [College: Tippie College of Business; Primary Area of Study: Business Direct Admission]
Mercedes Bobst, of Tripoli [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Enterprise Leadership]
Cassidy Brunscheon, of Readlyn [College: Tippie College of Business; Primary Area of Study: Marketing]
Abigail Buzynski, of Fairbank [College: Carver College of Medicine; Primary Area of Study: Radiation Sciences]
Isaiah Cheville, of Waverly [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Statistics]
Autumn Diesburg, of Shell Rock [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: English]
Trey Eckenrod, of Waverly [College: College of Engineering; Primary Area of Study: Mechanical Engineering]
Jayna Freeman, of Waverly [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Pharmacy Interest]
Jacob Fuhrmeister, of Waverly [College: College of Engineering; Primary Area of Study: Mechanical Engineering]
Emma Graening, of Waverly [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Music]
Holly Haberman, of Fairbank [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Journalism and Mass Communication]
Lily Hintz, of Waverly [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Biology]
Rachel Jebe, of Waverly [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Actuarial Science Interest]
Benjamin Kayser, of Waverly [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Sport and Recreation Management]
Maria Kayser, of Fairbank [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Political Science]
Kelly Kuennen, of Denver [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Elementary Education Interest]
Brianna Lobeck, of Tripoli [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Biology]
Grace Malloy, of Waverly [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Asian Languages and Literature]
Jacob Moore, of Denver [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Biology]
Madelyn Nederhoff, of Sumner [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Health and Human Physiology]
Julia Reed, of Shell Rock [College: College of Education; Primary Area of Study: Elementary Education]
Cassidy Rizer, of Denver [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Social Justice]
Abigail Sheridan, of Denver [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Spanish]
Grant Tapken, of Waverly [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Religious Studies]
Randee Thuesen, of Waverly [College: Carver College of Medicine; Primary Area of Study: Nuclear Medicine Technology]
Madison Thurm, of Denver [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Global Health Studies]
Elsie VanDaele, of Fairbank [College: Tippie College of Business; Primary Area of Study: Business Direct Admission]
Alice Vervaecke, of Denver [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Environmental Policy and Planning]
Caleb Winters, of Ionia [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Cinema]
Kelsey Young, of Waverly [College: Tippie College of Business; Primary Area of Study: Management]
