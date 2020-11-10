WAVERLY – The Janesville High School boys basketball program has received $406 through U.S. Cellular’s Community Connections to purchase new equipment.
For the sixth year in a row, youth-focused organizations can earn up to $1,000 through U.S. Cellular’s Community Connections program – all online. Whether it’s a Little League baseball team, high school debate club, marching band, youth cheer squad or a variety of other groups, organizers can sign up their group at uscellular.com/
communityconnections to earn sponsorship support. You don’t have to sell candy, wash cars or peddle coupon books.
Once registered, local nonprofit academic and athletic groups that represent youth up to 12th grade have 14 days to rally their friends, families and supporters to complete online activities that include short surveys, watching videos and/or following U.S. Cellular on its social channels.
“Six years ago, we decided that in addition to sponsoring college and professional sports teams across the country, we wanted to support youth programs that provide kids with fun and meaningful experiences every day,” said Mike Adams, U.S. Cellular’s director of sales for Iowa and Nebraska. “We know there are several groups in need of financial support and by investing in them, we can help ensure that all kids get a fair shot to achieve their goals. It’s great to see our fellow community members rally around these groups to help them have a positive impact in Janesville.”