United Equipment Accessories (UEA), Waverly-based manufacturer, will host a regional Future Iowa Ready Employer Summit on Wed., Sept. 4 from 7-9:30 a.m.
The Future Ready Iowa Employer Summit will include presentations about hiring and retaining practices, high school to workforce pipelines, collaboration with community partners, and upskilling current employees.
Iowa Workforce Development is partnering with the Iowa Association of Business and Industry and the Iowa Business Council to host the event. The partnership has a goal that 70% of Iowans have postsecondary training or education by 2025.
“This program is important for the state of Iowa and the for the manufacturers,” said UEA CEO Mark Hanawalt. “Anything we can do to help, that’s a good thing.”
Employers, local business members and educators are encouraged to attend the free event. Registration is available online at www.futurereadyiowa.gov/registration.