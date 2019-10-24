FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce the names of its July and August 2019 graduates, followed by the degree earned and respective honors.
July graduates include:
Sumner: Melissa Bass graduated with a Master/Science:Counseling degree in Counseling Emphasis.
Waverly: Rachel Cassens graduated with a Master of Sport Administration degree in Sport Management Emphasis.
The August graduates include:
Waverly: Heather Beaufore graduated Cum Laude Meritum with a Bachelor/Science: Nursing in Nursing.
Janesville: Andrew Erickson graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting; and Cody Hodson graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Management.
Fairbank: Megan Stammeyer graduated with a Master of Public Admin in Public Management Emphasis.
