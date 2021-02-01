The Iowa Department of Public Health and Bremer County Health Department have announced that the UK variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has been found in Bremer County.
It is one of three cases in Iowa of the B.1.1.7 variant of the virus that causes COVID-19. Bremer County Health Department Administrator Lindley Sharp told Waverly Newspapers that her department was informed by the IDPH earlier on Monday, and an epidemiological investigation is underway.
The other two cases of B.1.1.7 were found in Johnson County, according to a press release from the IDPH. The Bremer County case is a middle-aged adult, between 41 and 60 years old, while the two Johnson County cases are adults between 18 and 40.
The mutation of the novel coronavirus was originally discovered in Great Britain and is believed to be more contagious than the original strain that was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. There are also variants that originated in Brazil and South Africa.
IDPH and local public health have already initiated contact with these cases to understand their exposures and initiate the health monitoring process. The process will include notifying anyone with whom these individuals have been in close contact. The individuals will be advised to isolate in accordance with IDPH and CDC guidance.
The positive cases were identified by the State Hygienic Lab (SHL). SHL has been participating in the CDC’s SARS-CoV-2 Strain Surveillance Program by sending COVID-19 test samples to be sequenced for the B.1.1.7 variant since early December. SHL recently began doing their own internal sequencing to look specifically for the variant. Routine analysis of genetic sequence data assisted in identifying the new variant strain in Iowa.
“Viruses constantly change through mutation, and new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time. Sometimes new variants emerge and disappear. Other times, new variants emerge and persist. Multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been documented in the United States and globally during this pandemic. Public health will continue to work with our partners at SHL to monitor these trends and it is very important that we all keep practicing good public health protective measures,” shared Dr. Caitlin Pedati, State Medical Director and Epidemiologist.
The emergence of new variants underscores that it remains critical for Iowans to continue the mitigation efforts that we know work to slow the spread of COVID-19: Wear a mask or face covering, practice social distancing with those outside your household, clean your hands frequently with soap and water, stay home if you feel sick, get tested if you are exposed to, or have symptoms of COVID-19, consider getting a COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available to you.
Updates to Iowa’s B.1.1.7 cases will be shared on the CDC’s website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant-cases.html. These case counts only represent the variant strains that are confirmed through genomic sequencing, and may not accurately reflect the true number of variant cases.