The 25th annual Under the Harvest Moon fall fundraiser for Black Hawk County Conservation looks a little different this year.
The dinner part of this popular event will be “curbside” pick up with a special menu from Blue Barn BBQ and Hollen Family Vineyard. Interested parties can order their catered meals online through Oct. 29 at www.BlackHawkCountyParks.com under the EVENTS menu, and then on Nov. 6 stop by Hartman Reserve to pick up their order. No need to get out of your car, just drive up to the front door and Conservation staff will bring it to you.
All reservations must be done online. If you need assistance in ordering online, please call 319-277-2187 and staff will be happy to help you.
The auction part of Under the Harvest Moon will be an online event from Oct. 22 through Oct. 29. Visit the Hartman Reserve website www.HartmanReserve.org during those days to view and bid on experiences such as farm-to-table dinners, outdoor adventures, and more.
The annual Under the Harvest Moon fundraiser is a great event for a great cause — all proceeds from this annual fundraiser benefit Black Hawk County Conservation projects and natural resource management. For details and more information, please call 319-277-2187.