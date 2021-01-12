WAVERLY – The University of Northern Iowa volleyball team added Iowa State transfer Jenna Brandt to its roster. Brandt will not be eligible to play for the Panthers until this fall.
“We are so excited to add Jenna to our Panther Volleyball family,” UNI head coach Bobbi Petersen said. “Jenna will not only add athleticism and experience to our setter position, but will also bring a strong competitive drive, work ethic and team attitude. Jenna is the type of setter you want to work and play hard for and her energy and enthusiasm for the game is contagious to those around her. Her knowledge of running an offense, as well as her ability to be an offensive option herself are definite strengths Jenna has and she will transition well into our system.”
Brandt has spent the last two seasons with the Cyclones, playing in 28 matches with seven starts. Brandt finished her freshman season (2018) with 142 assists, notching a career-best 46 assists against Wichita State and finished with 37 assists at Montana. Brandt recorded 41 assists at Texas as a sophomore and posted 31 assists, six digs and a season-high four blocks against Kansas.
Brandt was a four-year letter winner, three-year starter and two-time team captain as a setter for Sumner-Fredericksburg. She helped lead the Cougars to three-straight Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Class 2A state volleyball tournament appearances. Brandt was a three-time Iowa Girls’ Coaches Association Class 2A All-State honoree, earning first team honors each of her last two seasons and second team All-State as a sophomore.