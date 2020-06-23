CEDAR FALLS — Several area students are among those named to the Spring 2020 semester Dean’s List at the University of Northern Iowa.
To be included on the list, a student must have earned a grade point of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, while taking at least 12 hours of graded work during the semester. On the 4.0 system, an A is worth four points; a B, three points; a C, two points, and a D, one point.
Allison: Abigail Decker and Emy Osterbuhr
Bristow: Kaitlynn Brandhorst
Cedar Falls: Anna Penning
Clarksville: Koltyn Beckham, Allyson Essink, Mallory Hoodjer and Drew Kromminga
Denver: Kaitlyn Bahlmann, Hunter Buss, Ashli Derifield. Alex Gebel, Johnnie Hill. Tyler Jessen. Madison Johnson. Mark Jurgenson. Kameron Kehoe. Claire Kipp. Rachel Krebsbach. Cael Krueger. Megan Lown. Natalee Lyons. Hannah Roeding. Joshua Schaefer. Timothy Shumaker. Megan Smith and Trevor Thurm
Greene: Chase Eiklenborg. Callie Niedert. Taylor Salge. Stephen Schoning, and Alexis Stirling
Ionia: Blake Bockhaus
Janesville: Kennedy Rieken, Jacob Ruth and Abbi Staack
Plainfield: Britney Holthaus and Samantha Hyde
Readlyn: Lakin Joerger, Cameron O’Donnell and Dayten Wittenburg
Shell Rock: Jocelyn Kramer, Peyton Obermier and Leyton Taylor
Sumner: Chelsea Burrows, Miranda Kasemeier, Madison Luebbers, Mariah Nuss and Nolan Rochford
Tripoli: Kailey Heidemann, Bailey Rustad and Dalton Tonne
Waverly: Kali Aissen, Liliane Atty, Matthew Bancroft-Smithe, Kylie Billings, Garrett Burkle, Avery Buseman, Rachel Byl, Jacob Chaplin. Jason Craig, Christian Darnold, Allyson Davis, David DeBower, Hailey Finch, Sarah Frantsen, Jordan Gayer, Lily Giesler, Abigail Harn, Tucker Hart, Conner Hinckle, Erin Hinders, Anna Hoins, Braden Holmquist, Ian Huber, Madison Johansen, Emma Kaisand, Jacob Kaisand, Paige Kane, Caitlyn Keseberg, Adam Koch, Elizabeth Mattingly, Heather McAlpine, Jacey Meier, Samantha Niles, Austin Phyfe, Caitlin Sanderman, Emily Shinkle, Anna SmolikHagen, Andrew Snyder, Madison Stoffregen, Samuel Stover, Hugh Zehr and Raquel Zehr