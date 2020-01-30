The University of Northern Iowa has released its dean’s list for the fall semester of 2019.
To be included on the list, a student must have earned a grade point of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, while taking at least 12 hours of graded work during the semester. On the 4.0 system, an A is worth four points; a B, three points; a C, two points, and a D, one point.
Area students on the list include:
Allison: Trevor Wangsness
Clarksville: Drew Kromminga amd Caleb Wedeking
Denver: Kaitlyn Bahlmann, Ashli Derifield, Johnnie Hill, Dan Ibeling, Tyler Jessen, Mark Jurgenson, Kameron Kehoe, Laurie Lee, Megan Lown, Natalee Lyons, Ethan Manross, Skyler Ramsey, Hannah Roeding, Joshua Schaefer, Blake Smith, Megan Smith and Josie Wiedrich
Greene: Reed Christensen, Jocelyn Lewis, Callie Niedert, Taylor Salge, Stephen Schoning, Katelyn Shultz, Alexis Stirling and Hallie Testroet
Janesville: Baylee Heath, Kennedy Rieken, Jacob Ruth, Crystal Spencer and Abbi Staack
Plainfield: Britney Holthaus and Samantha Hyde
Readlyn: Cameron O’Donnell, Abby Sheppard and Dayten Wittenburg
Shell Rock: Blake Bauer, Jocelyn Kramer, Reece Masker, Levi Meier and Peyton Obermier
Sumner: Chelsea Burrows, Madison Luebbers, Mariah Nuss and Nolan Rochford
Tripoli: Kailey Heidemann, Daniel Price and Bailey Rustad
Waverly: Kali Aissen, Liliane Atty, Matthew Bancroft-Smithe, Kylie Billings, Garrett Burkle, Avery Buseman, Rachel Byl, Jason Craig, Allyson Davis, David DeBower, Melanie Dilly, Sarah Frantsen, Jordan Gayer, Lily Giesler, David Gleason, Cael Halsor, Abigail Harn, Madison Heusinkvelt, Erin Hinders, Anna Hoins, Braden Holmquist, Ian Huber, Emma Kaisand, Jacob Kaisand, Paige Kane, Caitlyn Keseberg, Adam Koch. Heather McAlpine, Jacey Meier, Samantha Niles, Sherri Niles, Austin Phyfe, Adam Ramker, Caitlin Sanderman, Anna SmolikHagen, Andrew Snyder, Riley Steckelberg, Bryce Steiert, Madison Stoffregen, Samuel Stover and Hugh Zehr