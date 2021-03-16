The University of Northern Iowa recently announced plans to return to a higher level of in-person campus classes and operations for the fall 2021 semester.
While some classroom safety measures will remain in place, UNI’s shift back back to a greater in-person routine will include increased capacity in classrooms, dining centers and common spaces; the reopening of retail dining operations and a return of on-campus events. In-person admissions visits have already begun.
“The past year has been a challenge for our campus community and I thank all of our students, staff and faculty for doing their part to keep each other safe,” said UNI president Mark A. Nook in a March 4 email to campus. “Looking forward to the fall semester, I’m happy to announce that we will return to the high-quality, in-person education we are known for.”
The university has maintained a high level of in-person courses throughout the pandemic. This semester, UNI is offering about 70% of its classes in-person. University leaders predict that moving forward, approximately 10-15% of its courses will be offered online – specifically general education and other high-demand courses.
As preparations for the fall semester are underway, UNI will continue to monitor public health advisories and keep the campus informed on what to expect in the coming months. In-person commencement ceremonies as well as a virtual option are planned for May.