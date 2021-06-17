CEDAR FALLS – The following students are among the those named to the spring 2021 semester dean’s list at the University of Northern Iowa.
To be included on the list, a student must have earned a grade-point of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, while taking at least 12 hours of graded work during the semester. On the 4.0 system, an A is worth four points; a B, three points; a C, two points, and a D, one point.
Cedar Falls: Anna Penning
Clarksville: Faith Carpenter, Mallory Hoodjer and Ryanne Reuling
Denver: Kaitlyn Bahlmann, Hunter Buss, Andrew Davis, Ashli Derifield, Alex Gebel, Jenna Haltom, Johnnie Hill, Madison Johnson, Claire Kipp, Megan Lown, Natalee Lyons, Ethan Manross, Quinlan Manross, Jaden McMahon, Mason Neisen, Katelynn Piehl, Skyler Ramsey, Breanna Sadler, Izaak Shedenhelm and Megan Smith
Ionia: Blake Bockhaus
Janesville: Kennedy Eastman, Alexis Lyons, Kennedy Rieken, Jacob Ruth and Jentry Staack
Plainfield: Britney Holthaus and Drew Kromminga
Readlyn: Lakin Joerger, Cameron O’Donnell and Abby Sheppard
Shell Rock: Dalton Epley and Mckenzie Garman
Sumner: Krayton Allen, Jenna Brandt, Chelsea Burrows, Jordan Burrows, Nolan Rochford and Carter Seitsinger
Tripoli: Claire Biermann, Zachary Hereid, Conner Mueller, Bailey Rustad and Ellie Steere
Waverly: Kali Aissen, Matthew Bancroft-Smithe, Avery Buseman, Rachel Byl. Jacob Chaplin, Allyson Davis, Jordan Gayer, Kaylen Gayer, Hanna Gleason, Regan Gleason, Joshua Halverson, Jared Harms, Abigail Harn, Erin Hinders, Anna Hoins, Aria Jensen, Emma Kaisand, Jacob Kaisand, Caitlyn Keseberg, Cody Langreck, Jackson Little, Heather McAlpine, Jacey Meier, Samantha Niles, Austin Phyfe, Adam Ramker, Molly Ramker, Caitlin Sanderman, Adeline Schneider, Andrew Snyder, Emma Wagoner, Evan Yant, Hugh Zehr and Raquel Zehr