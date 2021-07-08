University of Northern Iowa athletics will allow full capacity without restrictions at all athletic events for the 2021-22 athletic season, the university announced Tuesday.
To celebrate the return to full capacity, UNI fans can purchase new football and men’s basketball season tickets at 50% off in tier 1 and 2 sections. Volleyball, women’s basketball and wrestling new season tickets will be buy-one, get one free.
“For 16 months, we have said how excited we will be when we finally get back to normal and we can’t wait to see fans back in the stands,” UNI director of athletics David Harris said. “We thought we would take this opportunity to show that we were serious about those comments. We have student-athletes and coaches that are excited to play in front of packed stadiums and we hope our fans take advantage of these deals. Whether you are a first-time season ticket holder or a longtime season-ticket holder, we can’t wait to see you in person this fall and winter.”
The flash sale began Tuesday and ends July 18.
Prices are for new season tickets or add-ons to current season-ticket holders are only good for the 2021-22 season. Add-ons for volleyball, women’s basketball and wrestling would be 50% off. The ticket office will do its best to accommodate add-on season ticket requests with available seating.
Panther Scholarship Club seat donation requirements will be waived for new season ticket holders for the 2021-22 seasons only.
Fans can purchase tickets by calling the ticket office at 319-273-5411 or by visiting unipanthers.com/tickets. The ticket office located in the hall of fame connector between the UNI-Dome and the McLeod Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.