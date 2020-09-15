The University of Northern Iowa welcomes Christina Wolbrecht, a professor from University of Notre Dame, to present via a live Zoom webinar for Constitution Day 2020.
Wolbrecht’s presentation will be based on her co-authored book, “A Century of Votes for Women: American Elections Since Suffrage,” which examines how women voted across the first 100 years since the ratification of the 19th Amendment. The lecture takes place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. A Q&A session will follow her remarks. There is no fee to attend, but online registration is required: bit.ly/2020UNIConstitutionDay.
In addition to her work examining women’s voting patterns, Wolbrecht has authored or co-authored books and articles on the politics of women’s rights, women as political role models and the representation of women. She is co-editor of the journal “Politics & Gender” and is on the executive committee of Women Also Know Stuff, an organization dedicated to promoting the work of women political scientists. Wolbrecht is professor of political science, director of the Rooney Center for the Study of American Democracy and C. Robert and Margaret Hanley family director of the Notre Dame Washington Program.
UNI Constitution Day is supported by funds from the R. Gordon Hoxie Fund and sponsored by the American Democracy Project and the Departments of History and Political Science. It is part of Iowa’s Hard Won. Not Done. 19th Amendment Commemoration.
Constitution Day is observed each year on Sept. 17 to commemorate the signing of the Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787. The federal observance recognizes the adoption of the United States Constitution and those who have become U.S. citizens.