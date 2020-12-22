CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa football team signed 22 student-athletes, including five transfers, to letters of intent Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period.
Four of the transfer student-athletes will be eligible immediately beginning this spring.
UNI’s recruiting class includes seven offensive linemen, three wide receivers, three running backs, three defensive backs, a pair of defensive linemen, a pair of linebackers, a long snapper and a tight end.
Twelve of the Panthers are Iowans, while three come from Florida, two from Illinois and one each from Minnesota, Missouri, Texas and Wisconsin.
West Des Moines Valley star running back Jayden Williams spurred Power 5 offers to follow in his father Darian Williams’ footsteps at UNI. Benny Sapp III, son of former Panther and NFL player Benny Sapp Jr., transferred in from Minnesota where he played in 11 games as a freshman as a defensive back.
Cedar Falls running back Ryan Ostrich chose to stay home and play his college home games where he played his high school games. Running back Terrence Kamara joins his North Senior High School (Minneapolis) teammate Omar Brown on the Panthers squad. Kamera is expected to enroll in the spring semester, but will not be able to play this spring.
Four of the five transfers come from FBS ranks, including three from Power 5 schools. Offensive tackle Antione Frazier comes from Kansas, Sapp from Minnesota and Dylan Boles, a defensive tackle from Stanford. Boles will finish his degree at Stanford this spring before coming in as a grad transfer. Demarcus Governor (defensive back) comes to UNI from Central Michigan. The lone junior college transfer is Brandan Tillman, who is transferring from Iowa Central. Frazier, Sapp, Governor and Tillman all are immediately eligible to play this spring.