The UNI Gallery of Art presented a Zoom session lecture Sept. 30 by Dianna Clise, paper conservator from the Midwest Art Conservation Center (MACC).
Clise’s lecture highlighted the conservation efforts behind seven works in the UNI Permanent Art Collection, including art from Grant Wood, Rembrandt van Rijn and Henri Matisse. The lecture can be viewed on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88601336112.
Clise joined MACC as senior paper conservator in 2007 after completing her masters in Art Conservation with a specialization in works on paper from Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario. Prior to pursuing her graduate degree, Clise worked at Etherington Conservation Center in Greensboro, NC. She holds a B.A. in anthropology and cultural studies from Trent University in Peterborough, Ontario. She is a professional associate member of the American Institute for Conservation with a membership in the Book and Paper, and Photographic Materials Specialty Groups.
Clise’s lecture is presented in association with a 2018-20 Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) project grant with matched funds raised by the Friends of the UNI Permanent Art Collection and Gallery.
The IMLS Museums for America Collection Stewardship grant made possible the full conservation treatments for 44 art objects from the UNI Permanent Art Collection. The selection of these particular works on paper, which constitute those with the highest conservation need, was arrived at through an IMLS-funded, item-specific conservation survey completed in 2015 with the help of UNI students.
The gallery will also host a Virtual Open House event at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct.14 in order to present these conserved works of art to the public.
Among the works of art conserved are “Boston Massacre” by Larry Rivers, “Balloons” by Alexander Calder, “Fancy Dress Ball” by George Grosz, “Boy with Cat” by Mauricio Lasansky, “Seed Time and Harvest” by Grant Wood, “Le Chandail Brode” by Picasso, “The Prisoners” by Käthe Kollwitz, “View of Amsterdam” by Rembrandt, and an extraordinary gilded page from a 15th century Book of Hours.