The University of Northern Iowa Gallery of Art will present an art exhibition titled “Paper Giants,” which will be open to the public from Monday, Jan. 13 through Saturday, Feb. 29.
Paper Giants is an ongoing project between three artists: Ky Anderson, Meg Lipke and Vicki Sher. The artists met in New York where they live and work. They will present a public lecture on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. in KAB 111, and an opening reception will follow. Sponsored in part by the Florence Hartwig Foundation and in association with the UNI Printmaking Labs.
Paper Giants was conceived as a means of investigating and maintaining individual ideas within a shared format, while at the same time producing a body of work that is meant to be shown together. As Cydney Peyton writes in the exhibition catalog, the project “subverts the curatorial in favor of collectivity”. The project extends into the studio as the artists regularly share work-in-progress photos and engage in dialogue as the work progresses. This communication and mutual awareness is a vital part of the project, reminding one another to use this format and large-scale space to explore materials, emerging ideas and delve deeply into content and form.
Each artist incorporates materials and ideas from their ongoing studio practices; this diversity provides welcome divergences to the ordered arrangement of the installation. The works line up side-by-side, acknowledging association while maintaining distinct voices. There is an element of trust among the artists. They each can follow their own path and know that in the end there will be a shared experience. The installation of Paper Giants is intentionally casual. The work is unframed and pinned to the wall mimicking the informality of the studio and highlighting the connection the three artists have behind the scenes.
The discussions and artwork for Paper Giants began in 2013. To date, exhibitions include: Proto Gallery in Hoboken, New Jersey (2014), The Volland Gallery in Alma, Kansas (2016), Moore College of Art in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (2017) and Lois Lambert Gallery in Santa Monica, California (2018). Each show featured new work. The project’s intention is to continue into the future, evolving alongside each artists’ practice, and reflecting their individual developments over time.
All events are free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday; noon to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and by appointment. The gallery is located on the main floor of KAB South.