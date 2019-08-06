The University of Northern Iowa Gallery of Art will present an exhibition in the Mary Haskell-Hansen Room of the Gallery, a UNI Permanent Art Collection exhibition titled “The Many Voices of Art,” which will be open to the public on the following dates: Aug. 19-Oct. 5; Oct. 16-Nov. 16; and Dec. 5-19. Please note, the gallery will be closed Monday, Sept. 2 for Labor Day.
According to Charles M. Adelman, “In examining art carefully, one realizes that even without vocal cords, art is capable of speaking and singing. One can hear through it the vox humana (the human voice)—that of the artist, the culture, the issues, the frustrations and the emotions of the period in which it was made as well as our own responses to it. Sometimes the voices are harmonious, sometimes discordant, sometimes polyphonous, sometimes monophonic. The exhibition challenges the viewer to study the works to hear their voices and to listen to one’s own response.”
This collection exhibition was supplemented by objects on loan to the gallery and, as mentioned, was co-curated by Adelman as well as gallery director Darrell Taylor. Featured artworks include the following: prints from Bronislaw Bak’s “One-Hundred Views of Chicago” series, which was donated by UNI alumna Lois E. Iseminger of Chicago; “Flower” by the late Ralph Haskell, professor emeritus of the UNI Department of Art; “Inspiration” by Käthe Kollwitz, which was donated by Kurt and Cynthia Kruse of Cedar Falls; “Seated Model with Mirror” by Steven Bigler of St. Paul, which was donated by the artist himself; and an untitled still-life by Jean Lurçat, which was donated by Ray and Sandy Benter of Des Moines. Also, on view will be a newly conserved 18th century portrait in an antique gilded frame donated by Hart M. Nelsen and Anne Kusener Nelsen of Seattle.
All events are free and open to the public. The gallery is located on the main floor of the KAB and its hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday; noon to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and by appointment.
For additional information, visit gallery.uni.edu/ or contact Darrell Taylor, director of the UNI Gallery of Art, at 319-273-6134 or darrell.taylor@uni.edu.