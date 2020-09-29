The next Hartman Reserve Second Sunday Speaker Series program will feature Dr. Lynn Brant, UNI Emeritus Professor of Geology, whose specialties are environmental geology and diatoms.
This program will be an online recording. A link to the recording will be shared at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11 on the www.HartmanReserve.org web site and the Hartman Reserve Nature Center Facebook page. There is no cost to view this program.
Diatoms are very small, single cell algae that are commonly used in studies of water quality and in applications such as production of biofuels. The concentrated cell walls of dead diatoms are called diatomaceous earth and are used for a variety of purposes, including water filtration, pesticides, mild abrasives, and as a dynamite stabilizer. Join Dr. Brant as we learn about this important part of our ecosystem, the part of Hartman Reserve one cannot see with the naked eye.
The Second Sunday Speaker Series features a different speaker on the second Sunday of each month on various topics related to natural resources. Presently the Series will be offered as online lectures until further notice. For more information, please call Hartman Reserve staff at 319-277-2187.