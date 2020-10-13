UNI’s Strategic Marketing Services and the Institute for Decision Making is partnering with United Ways of Iowa to launch a survey aimed at better understanding the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on individual Iowa households.
The online survey is available now at www.sms.uni.edu/UW2020 and printed surveys will also be distributed to United Way locations and their local partners throughout Iowa. The survey is estimated to take less than 10 minutes and the deadline for completion is Oct. 23.
“This project gives Iowans the opportunity to share how COVID-19 has impacted them financially,” said Christy Ryken, director of Strategic Marketing Services. “The study covers topics like employment, monthly finances and education so we can have an understanding of the overall impact and how the United Ways of Iowa and it’s local partners can better serve Iowans during this time.”
UNI will help the United Ways of Iowa develop the survey instrument, collect the data and perform data analysis and reporting.
“United Ways throughout Iowa are committed to funding programs and advocating for policies that support Iowa families in maintaining financial stability,” said Deann Cook, executive director of United Ways of Iowa. “This survey offers an opportunity for Iowans to let us know how the pandemic has affected them.”