Starting this week, the University of Northern Iowa School of Music will continue its 2020-21 series of outdoor concerts on campus, weather permitting.
“Our student musicians and our audience members seemed to really enjoy the outdoor concert series last fall,” School of Music Communications and Operations Coordinator Caroline Francis said. “So, our jazz band directors wanted to continue to find a way to bring live, outdoor music to campus this year while offering the extremely important music education experience of live performance to our students.”
Events in the series this spring will be:
Thursday, April 8, 6 p.m. UNI Jazz Combos and Jazz Band Three, east of West Gym
Wednesday, April 21, 6 p.m. Jazz Band One and Jazz Band Two, east of West Gym
Audience members should plan to bring their own chair or blanket. Socially distanced lawn markings have been added to the grassy field between West Gym and the Campanile on campus. Audiences should face west to watch these concerts. Masks are required for all attendees.