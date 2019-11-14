In March 2020, the UNI Wind Ensemble will embark on a spring break tour to Europe.
The group has planned a fall concert performance, with hopes of raising funds for the tour through ticket sales. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Great Hall in the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center (GBPAC) on the University of Northern Iowa campus. A European themed hors d’oeuvre reception will follow the concert.
“In March 2020, our students will spend 11 days in Europe performing at some incredible venues and making valuable connections with European musicians that will last a lifetime,” said Danny Galyen, Wind Ensemble conductor and UNI professor. “If you attended an international tour during your time at UNI, then I know you remember it as a meaningful and once-in-a-lifetime experience. It is time for the next generation of collegiate performers to have their moment to experience this.”
The Wind Ensemble’s European tour will include performances in Luxembourg, France and Belgium. The ensemble will give a performance in the stunning Church La Madeleine in Paris — a church that boasts a number of famous organists including Camille Saint-Saëns. In addition to the group’s featured performances, students will also share concerts with exceptional wind bands and brass bands in each of the visited countries. “While we have some amazing concert venues and experiences for our UNI students,” Galyen said, “we also have the chance to work with high school students in Zele, Belgium.”
“The opportunity for interaction between our students and the performers in Europe is invaluable, especially in a world that is becoming smaller and smaller,” Galyen said. “As you know, students’ financial resources are also smaller and smaller, and it is not easy for them to take on the additional cost of the tour. One way that the Cedar Valley community could help would be to attend our European Tour Benefit Concert.” Belgian conductor and composer Bart Picqueur will join the ensemble for the concert and will lead the group in the premiere of the wind band version of his composition, “Insomnia,” which was written for the UNI Wind Ensemble.
Individual tickets for the Nov. 14 concert may be purchased in person at the Gallagher Bluedorn box office, by calling 319-273-4TIX or 877-549-SHOW (7469) or online at unitix.uni.edu.