"A Platinum Celebration" will be the theme of the 39th Annual Scholarship Benefit Concert, hosted by the UNI School of Music, celebrating the 20-year-long collaboration with and success of the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
The concert will be the first-ever virtual concert presented in the Scholarship Benefit series, and will go live online at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25 at music.uni.edu/SBC.
“While we wish we could share our usual concert hall experience with you, we hope you’ll join us online for this safe, socially distant musical adventure,” said Caroline Francis, School of Music communications and operations coordinator. “This year’s event will be very different from what we’re used to, but a truly exceptional and unique experience.”
Director of the School of Music Jeffrey Funderburk added, “We’re excited for the opportunity to showcase our programs and performers while utilizing Gallagher Bluedorn’s fantastic four-camera technology and outstanding audio capabilities.”
The online concert will be filled with exceptional performances by student and faculty musicians including performances by the UNI Faculty String Quartet; Daniel Swilley, electronic music; Vakhtang Kodanashvili, piano; Hannah Porter Occeña, flute; UNI Opera students with faculty pianist Korey Barrett; Kramer Milan, percussion; the UNI Faculty Jazz Quintet, and a special performance atop the UNI Campanile by guest artist Karel Keldermans, carillonneur.
The Scholarship Benefit Concerts have been raising scholarship funds for exceptionally talented music students and students in need since 1982. To become a Special Donor or to support scholarships for UNI music students, visit https://www.adv.uni.edu/foundation/somsbc.aspx to donate. The concert is open to the public and free to attend.
For more information on this event or the UNI School of Music, contact Caroline Francis, UNI School of Music communications and operations coordinator at 319-273-2028 or caroline.francis@uni.edu.