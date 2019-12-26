The University of Northern Iowa was recently ranked at the top of the annual Best College Food in Iowa by Niche.com for the fourth time in five years (2016, 2018, 2019, 2020,) to go along with a national rank of No. 38 out of 1,385 traditional four-year colleges and universities.
The Best College Food ranking is based on meal plan costs and student reviews. Top-ranked colleges offer outstanding on-campus dining where students can easily access healthy, quality food across a wide range of cuisines and dietary preferences.
“I attribute this recognition primarily to our experienced and talented professional staff. They are dedicated to serving our students and helping them succeed,” said Janet Despard, director of Dining Services. “We take pride in preparing many of our menu items completely from scratch, including soups, sauces, entrees and bakery items, which are all made fresh daily in-house.”
UNI has two all-you-care-to-eat dining centers conveniently located on the north (Rialto) and south (Piazza) side of campus, as well as several smaller markets where students can purchase freshly prepared sushi, healthy rice bowls, gourmet grilled-cheese sandwiches and more.
Niche is a research site that blends community reviews with data to help people explore colleges. They’ve been helping students and parents make the decision about where to go to college for more than 15 years.