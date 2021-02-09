CEDAR FALLS — Several area students are among those named to the Fall 2020 semester Dean’s List at the University of Northern Iowa.
To be included on the list, a student must have earned a grade point of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, while taking at least 12 hours of graded work during the semester. On the 4.0 system, an A is worth four points; a B, three points; a C, two points, and a D, one point.
The following students were on the list:
Clarksville: Faith Carpenter, Cecelia Groah, Pacen Hendricks, Mallory Hoodjer, Drew Kromminga and Ryanne Reuling
Denver: Kaitlyn Bahlmann, Hunter Buss, Ashli Derifield, Alex Gebel, Austin Hamer, Johnnie Hill, Dan Ibeling, Claire Kipp, Carlie Knoll, Megan Lown, Natalee Lyons, Quinlan Manross, Jaden McMahon, Mason Neisen, Breanna Sadler, Izaak Shedenhelm and Megan Smith
Janesville: Kennedy Eastman, Alexis Lyons, Kennedy Rieken, Jacob Ruth and Jentry Staack
Plainfield: Britney Holthaus, Sydnie Peterson and Levi Williamson
Readlyn: Lakin Joerger and Abby Sheppard
Shell Rock: Dalton Epley and Reece Masker
Sumner: Krayton Allen, Chelsea Burrows, Madison Luebbers, Nolan Rochford and Carter Seitsinger
Tripoli: Claire Biermann, Kailey Heidemann, Bailey Rustad, Ellie Steere and Dalton Tonne
Waverly: Kali Aissen, Jordan Aschbrenner, Matthew Bancroft-Smithe, Kylie Billings, Avery Buseman, Rachel Byl, Jacob Chaplin, Allyson Davis, Sarah Frantsen, Jordan Gayer, Kaylen Gayer, Joshua Halverson, Abigail Harn, Erin Hinders, Anna Hoins, Emma Kaisand, Jacob Kaisand, Paige Kane, Caitlyn Keseberg, Adam Kimball, Adam Koch, Heather McAlpine, Jacey Meier, Samantha Niles, Sherri Niles, Peyton Obermier, Austin Phyfe, Madison Potratz, Adam Ramker, Molly Ramker, Caitlin Sanderman, Adeline Schneider, Nicholas Shepherd, Emily Shinkle, Anna SmolikHagen, Andrew Snyder, Kaitlynn Solberg, Riley Steckelberg, Samuel Stover, Emma Wagoner,
Austin Yant, Hugh Zehr and Raquel Zehr
