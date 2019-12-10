The University of Northern Iowa’s New Horizons Band will perform a winter concert at 7:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 16, in the Great Hall of the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the UNI campus.
The band will present a variety of musical selections including a special performance with members of the UNI Trombone studio, and a variety of other band favorites. Join us in the Gallagher lobby, before the concert, with music provided by UNI School of Music students.
The New Horizons Band (NHB) is sponsored by the UNI School of Music and the UNI Community Music School. The group includes 90 musicians who range in age from 50-100 years old, with various musical backgrounds who travel from all over Iowa to rehearse and perform. Diana Blake, retired music educator and director of the New Horizons Band, said new members are welcome to join the group.