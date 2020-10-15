The University of Northern Iowa welcomes the community to a virtual discussion that will explore the intersections of race, social justice and policing in the United States and Cedar Valley.
A moderated panel, taking place virtually from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, will address issues related to racism, racial violence, protest, activism, police brutality and their impact on the community. Panelists include UNI alumnus Ryan Stevenson, a congressional staff member for Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer and local social justice activist, Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald and Professor of Criminology Gayle Rhineberger.
The October Diversity Colloquium is part of UNI’s "Cultivating Justice: A 6-Week Quest Toward Racial Equity." It is sponsored by the department of sociology, anthropology, the College of Behavioral Sciences and the Office of the Provost & Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs.
Registration is required: bit.ly/DiversityColloquiumOct2020.