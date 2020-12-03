The University of Northern Iowa Online and Distance Education is offering informational webinars for teachers interested in learning more about UNI’s Science Education Master of Arts (MA) degree and prospective students interested in completing their four-year degree entirely online.
The Science Education MA webinar – held at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and Jan. 19 – is for science educators, who are looking to advance their career, update their content knowledge and/or add an endorsement to their teaching license. Topics will include course content, delivery methods, program features and program expectations. This flexible program is part-time and offered from a distance.
Anyone interested in attending can register at distance.uni.edu/sci-ed-webinar.
The degree completion informational sessions will feature UNI’s Managing Business & Organizations Bachelor of Applied Science (MBO BAS) and Bachelor of Liberal Studies (BLS) degrees, and will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1 and at noon Monday, Dec. 14. Program advisors will cover course content, program features, scholarships, program outcomes and more. Learn how these programs are designed specifically for busy adult learners and learn from dedicated program advisors who serve as a single point of contact, providing an individualized, personalized experience throughout the duration of the program.
Those interested can register at belong.uni.edu/finish-my-degree.
All informational sessions will be held via Zoom, and there will be time at the end for questions.
For information about additional offerings available through UNI Online and Distance Education, visit distance.uni.edu or call 319-273-7206.