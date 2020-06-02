The University of Northern Iowa is currently accepting applications for the Managing Business and Organizations (MBO) Bachelor of Applied Science program, which will be offered online for the first time starting in August.
The program is designed to help adult learners build upon the skills and knowledge acquired during their Associate of Applied Science degree through the development of professional competencies needed to serve effectively in managerial and supervisory roles.
“Every semester, I work individually with students to support and guide them through their programs,” said Program Coordinator Linda Emery. “Each student is unique, so getting to know them as individuals is a key ingredient in supporting student success. The fact that the program is entirely online doesn’t diminish the importance of the student-centered approach that UNI is known for.”
Graduates of this program will enhance the knowledge and professional skills necessary to succeed in the management of a business or non-profit organization. The program emphasizes critical thinking skills, quantitative analysis, and written and oral communication skills necessary for making sound decisions and achieving results, all valuable skills that employers seek.
“We’re excited about offering an applied business degree that builds upon a tradition of strong two-year programs offered by Iowa’s community colleges,” said Kent Johnson, UNI’s dean of Continuing Education and Special Programs. “The MBO program presents a flexible opportunity for individuals who wish to apply their experiences in organizations, learn from UNI’s accomplished business faculty and enhance their skill set.”
Coursework is offered entirely online through a combination of interactive video conferencing and Blackboard, dynamic platforms that will enhance students’ learning experience and build a sense of community with classmates.
Individuals interested in learning more are encouraged to attend a 30-minute informational webinar at noon on Tuesday, June 2. Participants will learn about course content, delivery methods, and program features, as well as next steps and the application process. RSVP at distance.uni.edu/mbo-bas-webinar.
For more information about the Managing Business and Organizations Bachelor of Applied Science degree program, visit distance.uni.edu/business-bas. Or to learn more about additional offerings available through UNI Continuing Education and Special Programs, visit distance.uni.edu or call 319-273-7211 or 800-648-3864.