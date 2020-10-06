The University of Northern Iowa is pleased to announce that graduate Cade Olmstead has received a Fulbright U.S. Student Program Award in philosophy for the 2020-21 academic year.
Olmstead, who received the award during his senior year double majoring in philosophy and sociology at UNI this spring, will travel to Slovenia this winter to study and conduct research at the Slovene Academy of Sciences and Arts and the University of Ljubljana as part of a project to study modern subjectivity and its relation to contemporary political discourse.
Olmstead is one of over 2,100 U.S. citizens in the program who will conduct research, share knowledge and foster meaningful connections across communities in the United States and Slovenia.
Recipients of Fulbright awards are selected in an open, merit-based competition that considers leadership potential, academic and/or professional achievement, and record of service. As Fulbright alumni, their careers are enriched by joining a network of thousands of esteemed scholars, many of whom are leaders in their fields. Fulbright alumni include 60 Nobel Prize laureates, 88 Pulitzer Prize recipients, and 37 who have served as a head of state or government.
About the Fulbright Program
The Fulbright Program is the flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government and is designed to forge lasting connections between the people of the United States and the people of other countries, counter misunderstandings, and help people and nations work together toward common goals. Since its establishment in 1946, the Fulbright Program has enabled more than 390,000 dedicated and accomplished students, scholars, artists, teachers and professionals of all backgrounds to study, teach and conduct research, exchange ideas, and find solutions to shared international concerns. The Fulbright Program is funded through an annual appropriation made by the U.S. Congress to the U.S. Department of State. Participating governments and host institutions, corporations, and foundations around the world also provide direct and indirect support to the Program, which operates in more than 160 countries worldwide.