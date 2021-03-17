WAVERLY – Austin Yant has waited for this moment his entire life.
He dreamed about it from the first time he stepped foot on a wrestling mat. The euphoria coupled with the many unpredictable thrills of competing on the biggest stage and the high of reaching stardom is what he chases.
Earlier this month, Yant crossed off one of his many goals. Today, the University of Northern Iowa 165-pounder will make his first appearance at the Division I National Championships at Enterprise Center in St. Louis – a journey he hopes ends with a podium finish.
Before Yant steps onto the mat for his final matches of the season this week, he will take a step back to reminisce how he got to the NCAA tournament. The road he took was anything but a straight path; it was full of windy turns and, at times, unexpected roadblocks – injuries that took weeks to recover from.
Yant is more than thankful to be in the position he’s in and to be afforded the opportunity to compete for a national championship. Yet he remains humble. The hours of rehab, the blood and sweat he sacrificed off the mat and his relentless determination to not only get back in the Panthers’ lineup, but prove he belongs among the nation’s elite is not forgotten.
‘Wrestling in a damn garage’
Last summer, a few months after the NCAA canceled its winter championships and spring seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Yant, a redshirt junior, began training an intense training regimen for the 2020-21 season.
There was a catch. With COVID-19 spreading rapidly, UNI’s campus, including the wrestling room and weight room, was closed during the summer. Thus most of Yant’s offseason workouts were outside. Other than weightlifting at his house in Waverly, Yant took up CrossFit, rode a bicycle around Big Woods Lake, went on runs and went through other cardiovascular exercises to keep his endurance up.
As for actual wrestling? It took on a whole new meaning.
Yant found himself scrapping in the most unusual of places – the garage of UNI redshirt freshmen Parker Keckeisen and Lance Runyon’s house. Anywhere between one to three hours, five and six days a week, the three teammates went at it – old school – in a 15-by-12-foot setting with no room past the edge of the mat.
“Sometimes there was lawnmowers in the way, sometimes there’s gardening tools hanging off the wall,” Yant said. “You’ve just got to wrestle around it.”
The, hot, grueling summer days came in handy. The workouts serve as a testament to the competitor he has become.
“We like to say we have a blue-collar pride,” he said. “We don’t have all these big, fancy facilities, but what we do have is a wrestling mat, a wrestling room and we can get better anywhere.”
‘I can’t catch a break’
The 2020 portion of the wrestling season was wiped out because of the pandemic. UNI began practice Jan. 1, 2021.
Nearing the end of the second practice after winter break, Yant felt his left knee “pop” when he was drilling takedowns with redshirt sophomore Cayd Lara. Yant struggled to put any weight on his knee, and walking was painful. He ended up spraining his LCL.
Yant spent the next three weeks recovering – icing down his knee, then applying heat to it, as well as using a game readying ice machine, a sleeve-type brace that covers the knee and compresses and decompresses it. He also did band work to help stretch and strengthen his knee, along with undergoing some gastron technique work – a non-surgical form of instrument-assisted soft tissue mobilization to break down scar tissue.
He was cleared to compete in UNI’s season-opening dual at South Dakota State in Brookings, South Dakota, albeit his knee wrapped in tape, and earned his first victory of the season – a 3-2 decision over Colten Carlson.
Yant was then set to wrestle Jan. 17 in a neutral-site dual against Missouri in Ames, but was held back because of a skin condition. During practice the following Monday, Yant felt another pop – this time in his right knee – while working on situational positioning with Keckeisen. Yant was diagnosed with a sprained MCL.
“Then it was like, ‘Damn, dude. Nothing can go right,’” Yant recalled. (UNI assistant coach Lee) Roper got on me fresh and said I had a look in my eye where I can’t catch a break and he’s like, ‘We don’t have room for that. There’s no room in your mind for that. You have to get rid of that. You’ve got to kill it, you’ve got to squash it, you’ve got to get rid of it. There’s no room for that right now.’
“So my mindset was flipped around pretty quick. OK, now onto the next thing. Guys like (Oklahoma State’s) Travis Wittlake, they don’t care about how my knee feels at that time. They don’t care about how I feel at all. They just care about when I’m stepping on the line across from them.”
Yant’s return to the lineup was short-lived, but he didn’t let his latest injury deter him.
Back to rehab he went and, with the already shortened season winding down, time was against him. He worked even harder to get back. He rode a stationary bike every day, went through more rehab with UNI athletic trainer Troy Garrett and endured through strenuous workouts under the eye of UNI strength coach Cruse Aarhus.
“I know no one else in the country’s working that hard, but I am off the mat,” Yant said. “… I know I’ve been putting years and years into this. Heck, this is my fourth year in college, and as soon as I’m able to get back on, I’m going to keep moving forward. That’s all I can do is keep moving forward because then you start feeling sorry for yourself. You can either get better or you can get worse. And I just choose to get better every day.”
Nearly three weeks went by before Yant was fully healthy again and could partake in some “light” practices.
During the extended time off the mat, away from the sport that has shaped him into the man he is today, and away from his closest friends, Yant learned more about himself. In a way, the down time helped clear his mind.
“Be thankful for the days you can wrestle,” he said. “Because there’s days where you can’t wrestle. That’s like breathing for me now. That’s what I do, what I love. Just be more grateful that I get to wrestle every day.
“Once it gets taken away, it’s like, ‘Dang, that really sucks.’ Being hurt’s a lot worse than wrestling. Normally, in any other sport when you’re hurt, it’s more like rehab, get back as fast as you can. In wrestling, it’s rehab, get back as fast as you can and the workouts get worse. It’s a lot harder to ride a bike for 20 minutes straight than it is to wrestle for 20 minutes straight.”
‘Something to gain’
Yant entered the two-day Big 12 championships March 6-7 at BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on a mission.
His injuries now in the rearview mirror, Yant’s focus turned to the NCAA tournament. He was determined to qualify, no matter the path he had to take.
Yant faced West Virginia’s Peyton Hall in a 165 quarterfinal and lost 5-4. One more loss, and Yant’s season would be over. But Yant held true to his mindset.
“It doesn’t change anything,” he said. “It came down to one position, and (Hall) made a heck of a transition off my slide-by. All I can do is, I can’t win a title, so I’ve got to come back and get third. The plan was always the same thing.”
Yant then drew Air Force’s Vincent Dolce on the backside of the bracket.
“Going into that match, Roper’s like, ‘Hey, man, you live your life the right way. You’ve been doing this for a long time. It’s not anything to lose, it’s just something to gain. It’s not something to lose, just something to gain,’” Yant remembered. “He just kept repeating it.”
Dolce stormed out to a 10-2 lead in the first period. Yant dug down and settled in. Then he rallied and scratched out a 17-15 win in sudden victory to advance. He then earned a 5-2 decision over Northern Colorado’s Jordan Robison to reach the consolation semifinals. Another loss, 4-1 to Wittlake, dropped Yant into the fifth-place match.
One more win, and Yant was off to St. Louis.
He rolled to a 9-3 decision over Oklahoma’s Troy Mantanona to secure his spot at nationals. After the match, Yant met with Roper in the tunnel of BOK Center. The two embraced for a moment. Yant turned his childhood dream into reality.
“‘Hey, we’re going to the national tournament,’” Yant told Roper. “I’ll remember that moment for the rest of my life in the tunnel, giving him a hug and all right, now it’s onto St. Louis. It was a brief moment. ‘Hey, we’re there.’ Now, it’s the next best thing. Go get on the podium at the national tournament.”
Yant’s path to the podium begins with Hofstra’s Ricky Stamm, a 2019 NCAA qualifier, in a pigtail match between the No. 33 and No. 32 seeds, respectively, in the bracket. The winner will advance to face No. 1 seed Alex Marinelli (5-0) of Iowa, a three-time All-American and two-time Big 10 champion. Yant (4-2) doesn’t know much about his first opponent. He isn’t concerned about how good Stamm (7-2) is, either. Yant’s focus is purely on himself and is anchored by what he can control.
“My whole life, it’s just kind of when it comes to big matches and big tournaments, I really do what I do – I put the blinders on,” he said. “I don’t hear the crowd, I don’t hear … the only person I hear when I’m out there is Roper. I just zero in and listen to what he’s going to say.”
“I’m going to let the other guy do the overthinking and make the moment bigger than what it is. All it is, is just seven minutes going out there and wrestling as hard as I can. If it takes more than seven minutes, it takes more than seven minutes.”