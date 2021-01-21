The University of Northern Iowa Community Music School will offer an in-person, music-making experience for children this spring. The University of Northern Iowa Children’s Choir (UNICC) is a choral ensemble for students in grades 3 through 7.
Spring rehearsals start at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 2 on the UNI campus.
UNICC provides a program of music education and choral performance that seeks to fulfill each child’s potential, while striving to create a model of artistic excellence and diversity that represents, enriches and gives back to the community. Singers will receive training in healthy vocal technique and music literacy, and have the opportunity to foster friendships while making music together with their peers.
“This spring, in addition to a fun and educational experience, we also plan to create a safe environment for singing and making music,” said Community Music School Director Heather Hamilton. “Masks will be required at all rehearsals this spring, and singers will be socially distanced throughout the hall.”
This spring is also unique in that it is the first UNICC directed by their new conductor Amy Kotsonis. Kotsonis is assistant professor of Choral Ensembles and Music Education at UNI, where she conducts the UNI Singers and Women’s Chorus, the UNI Children’s Choir, and teaches choral conducting and choral methods.
Registration is required to participate: https://cms.uni.edu/unicc-registration.
For more information, contact Heather Hamilton, director of the UNI Community Music School, 319-273-2142, heather.hamilton@uni.edu.