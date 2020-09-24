The UNI School of Music will host a series of outdoor concerts on the UNI campus from Sept. 25 through Nov. 20, weather permitting.
“With indoor concerts and live audiences largely absent from the world at this time,” School of Music Communications and Operations Coordinator Caroline Francis said, “our ensemble conductors wanted to work to find a way to bring live music to campus this fall while offering the extremely important music education experience of live performance to our students.”
Events in the series will be as follows:
• Friday, Sept. 25, 4:30 p.m. Panther Marching Band, on Lawther Field
• Tuesday, Sept. 29, 6 p.m. Jazz Bands One, Two and Three, east of West Gym
• Friday, Oct. 2, 5 p.m. Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band, east of West Gym
• Friday, Oct. 9, 5:30 p.m. Jazz Combos, east of West Gym
• Friday, Oct. 23, 4:30 p.m. Panther Marching Band, on Lawther Field
• Friday, Nov. 20, 4:30 p.m. Panther Marching Band, on Lawther Field
Audience members should plan to bring their own chair or blanket. Socially distanced lawn markings have been added to the grassy field between West Gym and the Campanile. Audiences should face north to watch the Panther Marching Band and face west to watch all other concerts. Masks or face coverings are required for all attendees.