The University of Northern Iowa softball team earned its first at-large bid into the NCAA Division I Tournament over the weekend.
The Panthers will play in the Columbia, Missouri, Regional with Missouri (38-14), Iowa State (32-21) and the University of Illinois Chicago (29-21).
The Panthers open with Iowa State at 1 p.m. Friday in the double-elimination regional. The Panthers and Cyclones split two games this spring – the Panthers lost 12-2 on Feb. 12 in the UNI Dome Classic and won 10-2 on April 14 at Robinson Dresser Sports Complex.
This is UNI’s third appearance in the NCAA Regionals, making the trip following the 1990 Gateway Conference championship and the 2013 Missouri Valley Conference championship.
The Panthers lost to eventual National Champion UCLA 0-2 and 4-0 in 1990, while going 1-2 in 2013, falling to No. 17 Nebraska 4-0 and No. 13 Stanford 4-1, while defeating No. 24 Tulsa 2-1.
The Panthers made three consecutive NCAA Division I College World Series in 1975, ‘76 and ‘77. They won the ‘77 College World Series and took second in ‘75.