The UNI Center for Energy and Environmental Education is teaming up with a number of other organizations to co-host the annual Local Food and Film Festival on Saturday, March 7.
Held at the Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls, the Local Food and Film Festival aims to promote community and raise awareness around local foods, sustainability and environmental health.
This event is free and open to the public and will feature a variety of local food producers and supporting organizations from around the area. Vendors will have samples and products for sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the ISU Extension and Outreach will be hosting a Food Preservation class from 11 a.m. to noon. Lunch will be available for purchase by a local catering company, Corn Crib Creations, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The menu will feature local foods. In addition, there will be children’s activities and opportunities for visitors to win prizes throughout the event.
A special showing of the film, “Overload: America’s Toxic Love Story,” will begin at 1 p.m. with a discussion following.
For more information, visit ceee.uni.edu/localfood or call 319-273-2573.
The Local Food and Film Festival is an annual event hosted by the UNI Local Food Program, in partnership with the Heart Center for the Arts, Healthy Cedar Valley Coalition, the Seed Library, and ISU Extension and Outreach.