The University of Northern Iowa will hold a sendoff celebration for Paralympian Jessica Heims at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, at Dan Deery Toyota on University Avenue in Cedar Falls.
Heims and UNI track and field teammate Erin Kerkhoff will represent Team USA at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo from Aug. 24-Sept. 5. Kerkhoff will be unable to attend the sendoff because of family commitments.
The event is open to the public and light hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be provided. A short program will begin around 6:30 p.m.
Heims, a Swisher native and Cedar Rapids Prairie graduate, is the U.S. record holder in the f64 discus and currently is ranked second in the world in her event. She claimed the top spot at last months’ U.S. Team Trials in Minneapolis. Tokyo will be Heims’ second Paralympic Games after making the trip to Rio four years ago.
Kerkhoff, a Solon native, finished second at the trials in both the T13 100 dash and 400 and is ranked in the top 10 in the world in both events.