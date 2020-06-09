The Board of Regents today approved the University of Northern Iowa’s request to again keep its tuition flat in the coming academic year as part of an ongoing effort to provide students with an affordable, high-quality education.
The vote in a public meeting today marks the second straight year UNI has kept its tuition flat amid rising concerns of the affordability of higher education, which have been punctuated by an economic downturn and rising unemployment rate fueled by the global pandemic.
“We are thrilled to once again be able to avoid tuition increases for our Panther family as we continue to provide the highest quality education available focused on the success of our students,” said UNI President Mark A. Nook. “We hope this announcement will provide families some financial certainty as we all navigate the challenging times brought on by COVID-19.”
This financial certainty comes on the heels of UNI’s announcement that it will return to in-person classes this fall as well as some hybrid experiences that allow flexibility for a variety of student gatherings in recognition of the continuing presence of COVID-19 in the community.
In-person classes will be kept as small as possible while building flexible schedules that provide students with the community, connection and academic excellence that are hallmarks of UNI.
The value of a UNI education remains unchanged.
UNI, which is known for its strong business, education and science programs, has long been recognized as a leader in protecting students from college debt. Both Money and Kiplinger’s Personal Finance magazines have listed UNI as one of the country’s best educational values.
The university is uniquely affordable but also boasts a four-year graduation rate that is nearly 40% higher than the national average for similar institutions.
Even among their peers in Iowa, UNI’s graduates stand out, finishing their degrees with some of the lowest average debt in the state compared to other four-year college graduates. UNI’s average student debt has decreased by about 14% in the last decade.