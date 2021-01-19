WAVERLY – The University of Northern Iowa volleyball team announced its remaining Missouri Valley Conference and non-conference schedule Thursday.
The Panthers open the 2021 spring season with three road matches, including the Jan. 22 season opener at Drake.
UNI will then travel to Omaha to take on the University of Nebraska-Omaha a 4 p.m. Jan. 23. The Panthers wrap up the three-day swing at Creighton at 2 p.m. Jan. 24.
The Panthers host two matches in the McLeod Center from Jan. 29-30. Drake makes the trip to the McLeod Center on Jan. 29, while Marquette is scheduled to come to Cedar Falls on Jan. 30. On Jan. 31, Marquette and Drake will play each other in the McLeod Center.
The MVC schedule will continue Feb. 7-8 when UNI travels to Evansville, Indiana. The Panthers host Missouri State on Feb. 14-15, then travel to Southern Illinois on Feb. 21-22. The Panthers will then host four consecutive matches in the McLeod Center when Indiana State comes to town Feb. 28 and March 1, and Illinois State makes the trip to Cedar Falls on March 7-8.
The Panthers will travel to Valparaiso on March 14-15 and host their final MVC matches March 21-22 when Loyola makes its way to the McLeod Center. UNI will travel to Bradley on March 27-28 before traveling to Illinois State for the MVC tournament scheduled for April 1-3.