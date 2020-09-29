The University of Northern Iowa’s Department of Languages and Literatures will host a virtual lecture as part of its 2019-20 Hearst Lecture Series, titled “Borders/Crossings.”
The upcoming lecture features guest speaker Luis Urrea, a Mexican-American poet, novelist and essayist.
Urrea’s lecture, “An Evening with Luis Urrea,” will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1 in a virtual format.
Visit the UNI Languages and Literatures Facebook page for the event link and details, or click https://uni.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3sjecUjIS-eMXqjJ8iLvIg to register for the event.
In his lecture, Urrea will discuss his work, growing up along the border, current events and more. After serving as a relief worker in Tijuana and a writer/editor for several publications, Urrea moved to Boston where he taught expository writing and fiction workshops at Harvard.
A member of the Latino Literature Hall of Fame and a 2005 Pulitzer Prize finalist for nonfiction, Urrea has authored 17 critically acclaimed and best-selling books, earning numerous awards for his poetry, fiction and essays.
Urrea currently lives with his family in Naperville, Illinois, where he is a distinguished professor of creative writing at the University of Illinois-Chicago.
Previous speakers in the department’s 2019-20 Hearst Lecture Series include: Sandra Cisneros, Aron Aji and Michael Ugarte. All Hearst Lectures are free and open to the public.
The Meryl Norton Hearst endowed fund (known broadly as the Hearst Lecture Series) was established in 1988 by a donation to the university by James S. Hearst in honor of his late wife, Meryl Norton Hearst. At the time, the gift was the largest the university had ever received. James S. Hearst, a poet, served as a professor of creative writing at UNI from 1941-75. He received the university’s first honorary Doctorate of Letters degree. The funding is scheduled to rotate annually among the academic departments of the arts and humanities, within the UNI College of Humanities, Arts and Sciences.