WAVERLY – University of Northern Iowa redshirt junior Austin Phyfe was named third team All-Missouri Valley Conference, the conference announced Tuesday morning.
Phyfe, a former Waverly-Shell Rock High School standout, averaged 12 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for the Panthers (9-15, 7-11 MVC). The 6-foot-9 forward was one of two players to start all 24 games this season. (Bowen Brown of Norwalk, who was named MVC Freshman of the Year, was the other.)
Averaging nearly 27 minutes per game, Phyfe led the Panthers in rebounding, tied for the team lead in blocks (16), was second in assists (62) and was third in scoring. Phyfe posted a season-high 21 points during a win over Missouri State on Dec. 28, 2020. Phyfe reached double figures in scoring 15 times, including the last eight games to close out the regular season, and has scored 15 or more points nine times. He also has registered four double-doubles this season.
UNI opens the 30th edition of the MVC tournament, also known as Arch Madness, beginning today at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.