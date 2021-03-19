Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Austin Yant

University of Northern Iowa redshirt junior 165-pounder Austin Yant, right, throws Hofstra’s Ricky Stamm to the mat during a pig tail at the NCAA Division I National Championships on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

 Mark Lundy/courtesy

WAVERLY – University of Northern Iowa redshirt junior 165-pounder Austin Yant went 2-1 at the Division I National Championships on Thursday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. 

Yant (6-3) opened the day in a pigtail match against Hofstra's Ricky Stamm (8-4), a 2019 NCAA tournament qualifier, and came away with a 12-4 major decision. 

Yant then advanced to face Iowa senior, the No. 1 seed in the bracket. Marinelli (7-0) posted a 19-6 major decision, which bumped Yant to the backside. 

In his first consolation match, Yant earned an 11-2 major decision over Appalachian State's William Formato (17-4). 

Yant faces No. 18 seeded Izzak Olejnik (16-4) of Northern Illinois in a consolation match Friday. 

