WAVERLY – University of Northern Iowa redshirt junior 165-pounder Austin Yant went 2-1 at the Division I National Championships on Thursday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
Yant (6-3) opened the day in a pigtail match against Hofstra's Ricky Stamm (8-4), a 2019 NCAA tournament qualifier, and came away with a 12-4 major decision.
Yant then advanced to face Iowa senior, the No. 1 seed in the bracket. Marinelli (7-0) posted a 19-6 major decision, which bumped Yant to the backside.
In his first consolation match, Yant earned an 11-2 major decision over Appalachian State's William Formato (17-4).
Yant faces No. 18 seeded Izzak Olejnik (16-4) of Northern Illinois in a consolation match Friday.