WAVERLY – It had been 55 days since Austin Yant laced up his shoes, strapped on his headgear and stepped onto the wrestling mat.
But the University of Northern Iowa redshirt junior was sharp during the Big 12 Conference championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma, over the weekend. On Sunday, Yant, a former Waverly-Shell Rock standout, placed fifth at 165 pounds and qualified for the NCAA Division I championships March 18-20 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
Entering the two-day conference tournament, Yant had wrestled just one match this season – a 3-2 win over South Dakota State’s Colten Carlson on Jan. 10. The long layoff didn’t take a toll on Yant, who was sharp during all five of his matches in Tulsa.
After falling in the quarterfinals, Yant bounced back with a thrilling 17-15 sudden victory triumph over Air Force’s Vincent Dolce and then earned a 5-2 decision over Northern Colorado’s Jordan Robison in a second-round consolation match. Yant lost an 11-4 decision to No. 1 seed Travis Wittlake of Oklahoma State, but came away with an impressive 9-3 decision over Oklahoma’s Troy Mantanona in the fifth-place bout.
Yant is the first former W-SR wrestler to qualify for the NCAA championships since Bryce Steiert in 2019. Steiert, a former UNI standout, also wrestled at 165 pounds.
The Panthers placed fifth in the team standings with 79 points.
UNI’s Parker Keckeisen (184), Brody Teske (125) and Triston Lara (149) also qualified for the NCAA championships.
The NCAA will release the at-large sections and brackets for the championship at 5 p.m. (Central) Wednesday.