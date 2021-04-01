It has been over a year since the COVID-19 pandemic entered the lives of the people of Waverly-Shell Rock Area.
One year ago, no one knew what to expect or how the pandemic would impact local lives. However, from the beginning of the pandemic, one thing was certain. The Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way would be there to help.
Within days of the school shut down, the Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way and the Waverly-Shell Rock School district rallied local volunteers to ensure that youth had the meals they would otherwise have received in school.
"We knew there would be a need for meals," said Jill Krall, director of the W-SR Area United Way. "We knew families would seek the support, but we didn't know is how big the program would get. For some, the meals brought financial stability. While for others the meals brought comfort in seeing familiar foods from school. Whatever the reason, the families came out!"
In total, 67,116 meals were served.
With the school meal gap covered, the Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way looked to other areas of support needed. Local donors, the Bremer County and Readlyn Community Foundation, and the United Way funded the COVID Crisis Fund. The fund intends to meet the immediate crisis needs (such as housing and utilities) for households impacted by COVID-19. The fund has provided nearly $15,000 of support to local households.
The year continued and so did the need. The Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way stood committed to continuing all programs and even added in a first time School Supply program to supplement Warm Wishes and Holiday Assistance programs.
"Some programs looked a bit different in 2020 than previous years," Krall said. "For example, the Warm Wishes program provides coats for kids. The prior year, the program took in used coats, had them cleaned, and then distributed them.
"2020 brought a change to the program in which only new coats were accepted and distributed to both youth and adults. In this case, this will be a change that will stay. Many of us think negatively of the changes COVID brought, but some changes will be permanent and we actually believe they are positive for those in need in our community."
The Second Annual Day of Caring Event was held virtually, but with minimal participation. United Way looks forward to bringing the event back in 2021. Sept. 11, 2021, is sure to bring and opportunity for all to get involved.
The Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way is so much more than a funder, but the reality is that is takes funds to do the work in the community.
"In February, we made the decision to leave our office space that we held for 10 years. This was 16 days before the pandemic hit and isolation began," said Board President Patrick Feldhake in a letter to the community. "As a result of the decision, we reduced our monthly overhead.
"The hardship in doing this was daunting, but with technology, working in a home environment became suitable for the Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way just like the rest of the world. This new model is an option because we were able to partner with Waverly Life Church to use an open office to hold office hours for client visits and distribution of coats, diapers, food boxes, and essentials for those who would otherwise go without. We are experiencing cost savings with the closure of our prior office space. However, projections at this time indicate that those savings will be less than the Campaign losses we may see."
Vaccines have arrived and normalcy seems on the horizon. However, many individuals and families are still in need. The Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way stands ready to help.
To learn more about the Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way and pressing needs of people in our community contact Jill Krall at 352-2582 or director@wsrunitedway.org.