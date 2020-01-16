UnityPoint Clinic Express is a new walk-in clinic opening Feb. 3 at 101 Cedar River Pkwy. Suite 101 in Waverly.
This new location will be quite similar to urgent care clinics in Waterloo and Cedar Falls with an emphasis on convenience and a more personal experience that has resulted in patient satisfaction scores ranking in the nation’s 99th percentile.
The Express model of care features a time-saving process that has produced an average door-to-door time less than 30 minutes. Clinical care attendants are medical professionals who will greet each individual as he or she enters the clinic and remain with that same patient through the visit. The clinical care attendant is trained to help every step of the way, including registration, vitals, symptom assessment and laboratory or x-ray services while working with a nurse practitioner or physician for diagnosis and treatment.
Prescription medication for common illnesses will be available on-site to eliminate the need for an extra visit to a pharmacy. Individuals may also reserve their spot online at unitypoint.org to shorten the amount of time spent at the clinic. The experience will also include amenities such as complimentary ice packs, warm blankets, hot tea and WiFi.
“People are busy – work, school, kids’ activities and everything else that fills our day make it challenging to find time for healthcare,” says Sarah Brown, UnityPoint Health vice president of ambulatory services. “We want to offer another option to meet our patients’ needs and help them get the care they need to feel better and get back to their lives.”
UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine – Rohlf Memorial at 312 Ninth St. SW Suite 1200 in Waverly will continue to operate as a primary care clinic providing routine exams and screenings, prevention and management of chronic disease and diagnosis and treatment of acute illnesses.
UnityPoint Clinic Express can treat non-emergency conditions such as cold, flu, sore throat and minor sports injuries as well as additional services such as school/sports physicals, flu shots and after-hours occupational health services. The clinic will be open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. every day of the year, including holidays. An open house is planned for 11 a.m.-noon Friday, Jan. 31.